Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 2 Weeks: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film on verge of entering Rs 100 crore club, adds Rs 2 crore on Gandhi Jayanti

Jolly LLB 3 added Rs 2 crore nett on Gandhi Jayanti national holiday, registering a drop of around 40 per cent over Wednesday. It collected Rs 70 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 29 crore in the second week. The two-week domestic cume of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film reached Rs 99 crore, just Rs 1 crore away from hitting the three digit figure.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie slipped on Day 14, majorly due to losing screens to new releases, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1. The courtroom comedy drama will cross the Rs 100 crore mark tomorrow and will emerge as Akshay Kumar's 19th film in the coveted club, which is a record in itself.

However, the movie will not be able to go much beyond from here on. Based on its current trends, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to wind its theatrical run on an average note under Rs 110 crore net, domestically, which is not a poor result but definitely underwhelming. The movie needed at least Rs 150 crore to bag a HIT verdict, which is now out of its reach.

For the unversed, Jolly LLB 3 marked the fourth release of Akshay Kumar in 2025 following, Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5. The cruise comedy drama will remain the highest grossing Akshay Kumar film this year. Sadly, none of them could end the dearth of a Clean Hit movie for Khiladi Kumar.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office (Nett) 1 Rs 12.00 crore 2 Rs 18.25 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.75 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore 13 Rs 3.50 crore 14 Rs 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 99.00 crore (est.)

