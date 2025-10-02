Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Rs 74 crore grosser horror film in India

Final Destination: Bloodlines hit the cinemas on May 15, 2025. After nearly 6 months of its theatrical release, the Hollywood horror thriller is set for its digital debut. If you missed watching it in cinemas, here's a chance you can catch it on the streaming platform.

When and where to watch Final Destination: Bloodlines

The sixth instalment of the much-loved Final Destination franchise will premiere on JioHotstar from October 16 onwards. It will be released in multiple languages including- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The official announcement of its OTT release was made today. The streaming giant shared a poster with the release date on their social media media handles. The caption reads, “Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines streaming 16th October onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on JioHotstar.”

One must note that the horror flick is also available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+ for Rs 149, in India.

How Final Destination: Bloodlines performed in India?

Final Destination: Bloodlines did an impressive business in India. The movie debuted with modest Rs 4.35 crore net and went on to collect Rs 60.50 crore net (Rs 74 crore gross) by the end of its theatrical run.

The supernatural thriller, jointly directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, emerged as the most successful venture of the franchise at the Indian box office. The movie succeeded despite facing a clash with Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning.

Star cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana in the lead roles, along with Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Ep 2 Highlights: Alia Bhatt says Raha's birth changed bond with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spills beans on Natasha Dalal love story