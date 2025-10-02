Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Opening Day Box Office: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor starrer opens at 9 crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari debuted with Rs. 9 crore nett first day at the Indian box office. This is a decent first-day number for a film in this space in recent times, where the genre has been struggling. Jug Jug Jeeyo, a film in a similar zone, also starring Varun Dhawan, had opened to Rs. 8.50 crore first day.

However, the caveat here is that these numbers have come on a national holiday, while for Jug Jug Jeeyo, it was a normal day. Jug Jug Jeeyo went on to collect nearly Rs. 15 crore on its Sunday, which was the number that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari should have aimed for. There is a clash with Kantara Chapter 1, so the film had to share the holiday benefit with that film, but it was still better than a normal day.

Since the opening day is boosted by the holiday, there is going to be a drop in collections tomorrow. The film should avoid a big drop tomorrow and hold around Rs. 6 crore or so. From there, it will be about getting a big jump on the weekend, since the film caters to bigger centres, which play strongly on weekends. Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya managed to post around Rs. 80 crore plus final from a Rs. 6.50 crore first day, that’s something Sunny will be aiming for.

For the unversed, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marked the third collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their latest film is also in the same space, which has a good entertainment quotient to cater to the family and young audiences.

