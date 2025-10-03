Former One Direction Bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to Unite For 3-Part Docu-Series: All We Know So Far

Former One Direction members and newly rekindled friends, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, are taking a trip down memory lane, and how! According to a new announcement, the two singers went on a road trip across the US and will be showing it for the first time to the world via a Netflix documentary series. A three-part show has been announced starring the two English stars as they talk about their lives in the spotlight.

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson join hands for docu-series

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, which quoted a press release, the two are gearing up for an emotional chat during their trip. “The series is a rare look inside the world of two of the most famous — and most private — men on the planet, opening up about life, loss, and fatherhood,” as per their publicists. The series will be directed by Nicola Marsh, who is also said to have worked on Demi Lovato's documentary called Child Star, Song Exploder, and Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story.

Their reunion follows the tragic passing of fellow bandmate Liam Payne, which the two singers are expected to touch on during their road trip. This will be the first time the two come together on screen following their public argument about their time in the group. Both of them took aim at each other’s personal and professional lives, which caused a big rift between them.

However, they have since been spotted hanging out a couple of times, attending each other’s concerts, and reconnecting as experienced adults. It is not known whether Niall Horan or Harry Styles, their other two teammates, would be making an appearance in any form. But, fans of One Direction can surely expect some deep conversation about their days back in 2011 to 2015 when Zayn Malik exited the team, as well as the dispute that followed.

ALSO READ: Perrie Edwards Says Zayn Malik Relationship Was ‘Toxic’, Little Mix Felt Frustrated: ‘I'm Done With Men’