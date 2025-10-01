Kim Woo Bin, Suzy’s Genie, Make a Wish OTT Release: Date, time, how to watch online, cast and plot

Genie, Make a Wish has been one of the most-awaited releases of the year. With a star cast and a trusted crew behind the production, the fantasy romance show is eyeing a promising run on OTT. Starring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy in the lead roles, the visually appealing pairing has been a long time coming for fans awaiting a reunion between the two actors after almost a decade.

When and where can fans watch Genie, Make a Wish?

Viewers can check out Genie, Make a Wish on Netflix on October 3, 2025. A total of 12 episodes have been planned for the fantasy, romantic comedy K-drama, marking a love story that develops between a genie and an ordinary woman.

What is the story of Genie, Make a Wish?

Genie, Make a Wish follows the awakening of a genie named Iblis, who has been asleep for a thousand years and has not fulfilled any wishes in all that time. A sudden happening wakes him up, only for an unexpected encounter with a strange woman who is unlike anyone he has ever met before. Ki Ka Young lives a disciplined life at the hands of her mother, who dictates it. She turns emotionless and lives under the fear of constantly being exposed. After crossing paths, the genie ends up at the mercy of the woman whose 3 wishes he has to fulfil.

Genie, Make a Wish cast lineup

Apart from the leads, Kim Woo Bin, who plays Iblis as the titular character Genie, and Bae Suzy Suzy who embodies Ki Ka Young, the heartless woman who has 3 wishes to be granted, Ahn Eun Jin joins as Mi Joo, a mysterious figure in their life, and Noh Sang Hyun as Soo Hyun, Iblis’ younger brother and rival. Ko Kyu Pil plays Sayeed, the genie’s assistant who is secretly a black jaguar, and Lee Joo Young turns into Ki Ka Young’s only friend, Min Ji.

