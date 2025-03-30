Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho's Buried Hearts Ep 13-14 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what you can expect
Buried Hearts reached its last quarter, uncovering thrilling twists and unexpected past revelations. Read to know how the plot might advance.
Buried Hearts' latest episodes made a big revelation of whether Park Hyung Sik is involved in a romantic relationship with his half-sister and also unraveled the truth regarding his father's identity. With his past memories coming back through psychoanalysis, giving him a clearer motive for seeking revenge. Meanwhile, the Daesan group owner Cha family navigates aggravated internal issues with the arrival of new family members.
In episodes 11 and 12 of Buried Hearts, Seo Dong Ju (Park Hyung Sik) finally finds the evidence behind Yeom Jang Seon's (Heo Joon Ho) past illicit activities and is ready to take on him. He also confronts Huh Il Do (Lee Hae Young) as to why he killed his parents– being unaware that it is not Yeo Eun Nam's (Hong Hwa Yeon) father, but Huh Il Do who is his actual biological father. Being scared of his dark past coming to light, Huh Il Do shoots Seo Dong Ju once again.
However, Seo Dong Ju might have already anticipated it, he says with a smirk: "I'm not dead yet, father." In the next week's episodes, an emotionally shaken Huh Il Do will confront Yeom Jang Seon regarding why he made him kill his own son. To know about the scheming Yeom Jang Seon's next move, catch episodes 13 and 14 on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on March 28 and 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST). South Korean viewers can also stream it on the OTT site Wavve.
In the next week, Huh Il Do will finally decide to cut ties with the evil Yeom Jang Seon and will remorsefully tell Seo Dong Ju that calling him father will be useless as he is guilty of attempting to murder his own blood thrice. Meanwhile, the Cha family is walking on eggshells as Daesan group's chairman and their family's head marries the woman he had an illicit relationship with, to make their son, Seon U (Cha Woo Min) his successor.
Now it will be interesting to see whether Huh Il Do's parental love towards his son Huh Tae Yun (Yoon Sang Hyeon) will make him stand on the opposite side of Seo Dong Joo once again.
