Did Kim Sae Ron lie about an underage relationship with Kim Soo Hyun? Lee Jin Ho suggests actress ‘manipulated’ fans

In defiance of a legal restriction placed upon him, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho has released a new 12-minute exposé focused once again on the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Despite being legally prohibited from producing content involving her, the creator and former reporter proceeded to publish a fresh video alleging inconsistencies in Kim Sae Ron’s claims regarding her past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun.

In the newly released clip, Lee Jin Ho expanded on previous assertions, arguing that Kim Soo Hyun could not have been romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron during her teenage years, as claimed in messages and letters revealed after her tragic death. According to Lee, both individuals were seeing other people during the period in question, roughly between 2016 and 2019.

The YouTuber asserted that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a private but stable relationship with someone else for almost three years, starting in 2016 and continuing through his military service, which concluded in 2019. He claimed that while the actor kept this relationship largely hidden from the public, it was known to close friends and colleagues. Meanwhile, Lee described Kim Sae Ron as someone who had reportedly dated multiple individuals throughout her high school and university years, suggesting she was socially active and romantically engaged with others during the same period.

A focal point of his argument revolved around a message allegedly sent by Kim Sae Ron in which she stated that she and Kim Soo Hyun had been romantically involved from late 2015 until 2021. Lee challenged the validity, stating “Kim Sae Ron’s statement in her KakaoTalk message mentioning her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun lasting from November 2015 to 2021 is inaccurate. The expression she used in a letter to Kim Soo Hyun, saying he is her ‘first love and last love’ also turned out to be inaccurate,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Lee further emphasized the alleged inconsistencies in Kim Sae Ron's statements, saying, “Did Kim Sae Ron lie? There is a possibility, but we can’t completely rule it out. There’s a clear reason for this. In March 2024, Kim Sae Ron mentioned a photo with Kim Soo Hyun through KakaoTalk, claiming it was taken when she was 16 years old. This statement became the root cause of all the current controversy. However, through digital evidence verification, it was found that the photo was taken in 2019.”

Lee Jin Ho pointed out that Kim Sae Ron was still in middle school in 2016 and didn’t turn 20 until 2019, yet she had claimed that a specific photo with Kim Soo Hyun was taken when she was a minor. According to him, the image actually dates back to 2019, making it unlikely that such a significant detail, like whether she was a teenager or a university student at the time, could have been mistaken. He claimed, “Kim Sae Ron has continued to raise suspicions about the manipulation and falsehood of the materials she previously revealed, but she has not provided any rebuttals and has instead resorted to personal attacks.”

Toward the end of the video, Lee Jin Ho stated that the evidence he presented was just a portion of the material he had collected. He hinted at additional releases to come, suggesting that viewers would ultimately be the ones to judge the full scope of what he had uncovered.

