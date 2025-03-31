Lee Jin Ho proven guilty of stalking Kim Sae Ron; court bans YouTuber from covering her for 3 months

Kim Sae Ron's family filed a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho on March 17, accusing him of spreading falsehoods against the deceased actress. Following that, they also filed a stalking complaint against him, alleging that the YouTuber used internal sources to gather and publish personal information about Kim Sae Ron online in an attempt to malign her. The trial of the case finally took place, and the verdict was declared against Lee Jin Ho, as reported by CBS No Cut News on March 31.

The director of the Korea Entertainment Suicide Prevention Association, Young Chan, who has been in communication with the bereaved family since the Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun dating controversy surfaced, informed CBS Nocut News about the court ruling. He stated, "Today (on March 31), Lee Jin Ho's stalking crime was acknowledged and the court issued an interim measure." It meant that the YouTuber will not be able to publish content regarding the late actress and the bereaved family through his YouTube videos for a period of three months.

Young Chan further said, "The bereaved family plans to file an additional complaint for defamation based on false information regarding Lee Jin Ho's recent broadcast content." If they move forward with the plan, it will be their second defamation suit against the YouTuber. The previous one was filed last month due to his public denial of Kim Sae Ron's relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, which allegedly sparked immense online hate for the actress and ultimately led to her unnatural death.

Regarding the case, the police officials said, "The complaint was received at Gangnam Police Station on the 20th, and an investigation, including questioning the complainant, will be conducted." The bereaved family might file the second defamation charge as the YouTuber did not stop publishing content about Kim Sae Ron's past, including her marriage, claims of being domestically abused, and her family being negligent towards her during her hard times and not paying her hospital bills. As per the family, filing another case would make him stop making any further false claims about the late actress.