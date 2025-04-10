Did Kim Soo Hyun have secret girlfriend during his military service? Lee Jin Ho claims Kim Sae Ron was aware of truth

YouTuber Lee Jin Ho has once again stirred controversy by releasing a new 12-minute video centered on the late actress Kim Sae Ron, despite a legal ban prohibiting him from producing content about her. The former journalist-turned-YouTuber, who has become a polarizing figure in the online sphere, defied the court order and used this new video to launch a detailed counter-narrative in defense of actor Kim Soo Hyun, claiming that the actor was not in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron during the timeline she had previously alleged.

Advertisement

Lee asserted that Kim Soo Hyun was involved with another person entirely during the years Kim Sae Ron’s family claimed they had been dating. According to Lee, “Upon investigation, it was confirmed that Kim Soo Hyun was in a romantic relationship with someone else during that period. This relationship lasted from 2016 until the end of his military service in 2019, lasting for nearly three years,” as quoted by koreaboo.

Lee described the relationship as a significant one, saying that although it was hidden from the public eye, it was well-known among Kim Soo Hyun’s close circle of friends. He emphasized that this relationship was not a short fling but a stable, long-term commitment that Kim Soo Hyun consciously kept out of the spotlight to protect the woman involved.

Lee suggested that Kim Sae Ron was aware of this relationship yet still attempted to initiate contact with the actor during this time. As part of the evidence, Lee cited FaceTime call logs from 2018, showing that Kim Sae Ron had reached out to Kim Soo Hyun repeatedly; attempts that were apparently ignored or rejected, as the actor chose to maintain his distance.

Advertisement

Further delving into the timeline, Lee described a specific incident where Kim Sae Ron visited the home of Kim Soo Hyun’s family during his military leave. He stated, “During Kim Soo Hyun’s long vacation off the military base during his enlistment, Kim Sae Ron visited the house where his family lived, and they ordered delivery food together. That is about all there is to the friendship between the two.”

Lee further added, “At that time, Kim Sae Ron was also aware that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a long-term relationship. It is unclear what feelings Kim Sae Ron had toward Kim Soo Hyun at the time, but it is confirmed that she actively reached out to him. As a result, it seems that Kim Soo Hyun, who was in a relationship, kept considerable distance from Kim Sae Ron.”

He also claimed that Kim Soo Hyun’s side has access to multiple materials that objectively support the existence of his relationship with someone else, which could potentially be used in an official police investigation. According to Lee, the actor has expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with authorities should the matter escalate further.

Advertisement

Lee then shifted the focus to Kim Sae Ron herself. He portrayed her as someone who had an outgoing and socially active personality and suggested that she had been romantically involved with various people throughout her high school and university years. Without naming specific individuals, Lee mentioned celebrities, non-celebrities, sports players, idol trainees, and even an American man who would later become her husband. He argued that this track record makes it unlikely that she maintained a single, continuous relationship with Kim Soo Hyun over six years, especially during her teenage years.

Toward the end of the video, Lee claimed that both Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were dating different people between 2016 and 2019, and that any claims of a six-year-long secret romance between the two are fundamentally untrue. He stated that Kim Soo Hyun officially began a relationship with Kim Sae Ron only after ending his long-term relationship in 2019, and that their romantic involvement lasted from the summer of 2019 until fall 2020. Even during this phase, Lee emphasized that Kim Sae Ron had been involved with other people leading up to it, as supported by other witness accounts and evidence.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Kim Soo Hyun was immersed in Real': Jo Woo Jin's 'scary' remarks about actor's control over film with Sulli revisited