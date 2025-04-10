'Kim Soo Hyun was immersed in Real': Jo Woo Jin's 'scary' remarks about actor's control over film with Sulli revisited

A brief segment from a 2017 press interview has gone viral years after it first aired, drawing renewed attention to the controversial film Real and its key players. The clip, which originally aired on SBS’s Entertainment Night, has now gained over 8.9 million views on YouTube Shorts, fueling ongoing conversations around actor Kim Soo Hyun, the late idol-actress Sulli, and director-producer Lee Ro Be (Lee Sa Rang), the current CEO of GOLDMEDALIST.

The sudden virality of this old interview is not coincidental; it comes at a time when Real is once again under public scrutiny following persistent claims from Sulli’s older brother, who has continued to raise questions about her explicit scenes and director change during the film’s production. His ongoing accusations have sparked renewed interest in the film’s troubled legacy, prompting netizens to revisit past footage with a more critical eye.

The interview in question aired on June 27, 2017, just days before Real hit theaters. It featured the film’s main cast: Kim Soo Hyun, who played the dual lead roles, Jo Woo Jin, and Sulli, who played a supporting character named Song Yoo Hwa. At the time, the trio was promoting the film, which had already garnered attention for its experimental visuals, psychological themes, and the rare R-rating attached to a major Korean release.

During the segment, the Entertainment Night reporter asked Kim Soo Hyun to describe the film. Smiling, he answered that Real was “like a gift set,” offering a vague but friendly metaphor. But it was Jo Woo Jin’s response that has sparked conversation today. He stated, “I could tell that Kim Soo Hyun was fully immersed in this movie,” before adding pointedly that it’s a film “of the Kim Soo Hyun, by the Kim Soo Hyun, for the Kim Soo Hyun.”

At the time, Jo Woo Jin’s words passed without much reaction, with most audiences taking it as a light joke or an exaggerated compliment. Kim Soo Hyun appeared momentarily flustered and attempted to laugh it off, replying, “Sunbae-nim, if you say that in such a monotone, it’s scary,” implying that the delivery made it sound unintentionally ominous.

However, in light of current controversies, including suspicions about the film’s behind-the-scenes dynamics and the role played by Kim Soo Hyun, many viewers now believe that Jo Woo Jin may have been subtly expressing discomfort or even critique. The actor’s tone and expression in the clip have become subjects of close analysis by netizens, some of whom suspect that he may have been hinting at internal power imbalances on set.

Adding another layer of weight to the clip is Jo Woo Jin’s heartfelt praise of Sulli’s performance. Despite her having a relatively small role in Real, he commented, “The most memorable character for me is Choi Jin Ri, for her role as Song Yoo Hwa.” While the compliment might have seemed innocuous then, today it has become a poignant reminder of the late star’s often-overlooked contributions to the project.

Sulli’s role in Real has long been a subject of concern among fans. Known for its chaotic production and narrative confusion, Real was widely panned by critics and failed at the box office. In the years since, it has gained notoriety not just for its quality, but for the unsettling stories and rumors that have emerged surrounding its creation. Sulli’s brother has publicly accused those behind the film of exploiting her vulnerability, reigniting painful memories for many of her fans.

As the old interview circulates anew, fan reactions have poured in. Many have begun reinterpreting the interview through the lens of hindsight, suggesting that Jo Woo Jin’s remarks were possibly veiled criticisms of Kim Soo Hyun’s overwhelming influence on the project. Others have noted the expression on Jo Woo Jin's face during the exchange, interpreting it as a sign of visible frustration or discomfort.

His delivery, once dismissed as dry humor, is now being seen as a possible indication of underlying tension. There’s a growing sentiment that his words carried more weight than initially thought, especially in the context of how Sulli was treated during the production.

