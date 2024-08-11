Who run the K-pop world? (Sing it to the tune of Beyoncé’s Run the World)

Who run the K-drama world?

Who run the Hallyu world?

The answer to all your questions would be translators and interpreters. Fans are the driving force of any entertainment industry but with Hallyu, an equal podium spot can very well be given to the ones who have made it go all-out, time and again. Be it as freelance work to grab more eyeballs for your favorite acts or professional work across countries during events for a worldwide view of their content, translators and interpreters have made Hallyu go global. Admirers of all generations of K-pop and K-drama celebrities would agree to a certain level that without the support of these trusted sources, the experience of immersing yourself into the world of all things Korean would not have been as welcoming globally.

So when I had the chance to interact with one of the most popular interpreters in the K-pop community, it turned out to be a deep discussion about the fan experience and how her presence enhances it.

Born and brought up in South Korea, April Kim moved to Singapore for college where she took up interpreting as a hobby. Having left it behind after starting out her work in the marketing world, she was able to put her skills to use when work needed her to. However, the post-pandemic influx of K-pop and K-drama stars in Singapore allowed April Kim to put herself to the test at a last-minute request from event organisers for SEVENTEEN’s show. And the rest is an unfolding happy tale.

Interpreting for SEVENTEEN and more

Talking about how the group of thirteen is a tough task to interpret as they often speak over each other while funnily bickering, April Kim shared, “I love them to death. They're really hardworking, down to earth, so playful, yet so professional.” Revealing her own self-study method to prepare for the SEVENTEEN concert, a mere 3 days before it happened, she added, “I searched all the fan-created videos about them and then tried to remember what their likes are and what their preferences are. Is there any specific topic they love to talk about very often? Any behind-the-scenes stories that only their fans know.”

Advertisement

A second-generation K-pop fan, April Kim comes from a family of Koreans who take pride in the growing impact of Hallyu. Inspired by her mother’s love for Girl’s Generation, a proud SONE, she recalled the gratifying experience of getting to interpret for some of her own favorite celebs. Having said that, she emphasised how her job is no fan fiction in writing with guidelines in place for staff like herself, implemented by event organisers, including a no-interaction rule with the artists she interprets for. However, artists like IU have often broken the 4th wall to make conversation with the interpreter and further make it an enjoyable experience.

Going backstage with a Korean interpreter

With all her experiences so far being in a concert hall, April Kim shared how despite what most would believe, the backstage is not noisy, so she has the necessary quiet to listen to the artist. One of her own favorite events came through when SNSD’s leader Taeyeon headed to Singapore in 2019 and she had the opportunity to attend the concert as a fan, manifesting her position a few years later as the interpreter for the soloist. She further recalled shedding tears of happiness after receiving a shoutout from Taeyeon herself.

Advertisement

Viral moment with CNBLUE

April Kim is widely known among K-pop fans for her sweet interactions with their favorite stars and one such moment that has been etched into stan Twitter’s memory (X) happened when CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa and Lee Jungshin engaged in a fun exchange with her which made her sing out in English in response to their Korean singing. The entire event thoroughly amused the fans and the organisers of the event, making her go viral across social media and making fans appreciate her actions further.

Check out the interaction below.

Bringing an end to our conversation, April Kim expressed her gratitude to the fans who keep showering her with love and the artists who give her the opportunity to live out a dream!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 10CM on wanting Byeon Woo Seok to play him, Spring Snow success and friendship with Joo Woo Jae