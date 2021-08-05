‘After Covid, 20 percent of single screens expected to close down, if government doesn’t help’: COEAI Head

Since the beginning of the pandemic, cinema owners are facing a hard time. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nitin Datar, President of Cinema Owners And Exhibitors Association Of India (COEAI), says that the situation for the single screens especially is not good. “Single screen properties are being sealed because the owners are unable to pay the property tax, minimum electricity charges, among other dues. But how will they pay these if there is no income for months together,” questions Datar.

He further adds, “Even if we talk about the figures in Maharashtra, earlier there were around 1200 single screens which has now come down to 475. And after COVID, another 20 percent of the single screens are expected to close down, if the government doesn’t help. In fact, for some who’s electricity has been disconnected, I wonder how they will restart business until they pay the pending dues. It's very tough.”

Even if the Government allows 2 shows per day, we might not be able to host the second show if there are time restrictions Nitin Datar

Datar informs that most single screens in the interiors of Maharashtra can only have 3 shows in a day, with the 9 pm slot being the most important. “So even if the Government allows 2 shows per day, we might not be able to host the second show if there are time restrictions. Moreover, it's impossible to run a single screen cinema with 50 percent capacity,” states the COEAI President.

They have even requested the authorities to let them run other businesses on their properties till the time things get back to normal. “Like we can open a restaurant, have an exhibition, or can convert it into a marriage hall with suggested capacity. But we aren’t getting that permission either,” shares Datar.

He along with his COEAI colleagues recently met Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education & Cultural Affairs - Govt of Maharashtra, to seek help. “We have requested them to ask electricity supply companies to not take minimum demand charges from us, which come up to Rs 14, 000 every month. We have also requested to restore electric connection and not charge interest and penalties. We have also spoken about waving off property tax, among other charges for now. The Honourable Minister has assured us of a quick solution, and has said that he is working on a policy especially for the exhibitors. We are waiting to hear back from him,” states Datar.

Only I know the struggles that I have gone through, and we are really tired now Manoj Desai

Meanwhile, Manoj Desai, Executive Director of G7 Multiplex & Maratha Mandir, told Pinkvilla that they are ready to operate on 50 percent capacity too. “We are ready for everything. In fact, we have got all the instruments, and we will only let people inside the theatre once we thoroughly check them. However, they (authorities) are not looking at us at all. Cinema halls are shut, and for now it’s a wait and watch game,” says Desai.

Echoing Datar’s thoughts, Desai adds that expenses are going on, but there is no income at all. “I have been running Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in Maratha Mandir for 26 years now, and only I know the struggles that I have gone through, and we are really tired now,” states Desai, adding that they don’t have any idea as yet on when will the cinemas will reopen.

