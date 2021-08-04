EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre looking at theatrical release by August end

The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi fronted thriller, Chehre was all gearing up for a theatrical release earlier in the year. The makers launched the theatrical trailer of the film expecting a big screen opening on April 9, however the plans went for a toss due to the second wave of pandemic. We hear, the makers have again started discussions about release plans of this Rumy Jafry directorial.

“Chehre team will make an official announcement about the release date within a week. At first, they were contemplating to bring the film on August 12, however, now they are toying with the idea of releasing on August 27 or September 3. The film has shaped up well and the team is confident of a good theatrical business on the basis of word-of-mouth publicity,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it’s work in progress on the second trailer of this Anand Pandit production.

A marketing plan too is being devised, and Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for a special promotional video reciting a poem written by director, Rumy. It’s said to be the start-credit song of the film composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Chehre will be the second Hindi film to hit the big screen post the second wave of pandemic after the starrer Bell Bottom, which has taken the brave move of unlocking cinemas across the country.

The espionage thriller is gearing up for an August 19 opening in cinema halls across India. The trailer was launched in Delhi recently and has met with a positive response. Meanwhile, we await the Chehre team to lock the release date and make an announcement soon. The thriller rides on a formidable ensemble also featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav among others.

