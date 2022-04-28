Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff on working with Akshay Kumar: ‘Excited to trade kicks with him’

In February this year, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announced a sequel of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the Heropanti 2 actor opened up about this upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. “Very very excited. Again I am working with one of my favourite producers and people in the industry - Jackky Bhagnani, and Vashu (Bhagnani) ji,” says the actor.

Tiger further adds, “I have really enjoyed my time with them on Ganapath, and you know they are such an amazing production house - takes such good care of you. So I am looking forward to working a lot more with them, one of which of course is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. I am getting to work with one of my onscreen idols - Akshay Kumar Sir, the original khiladi. So I'm just excited to trade kicks with him.”

Besides Heropanti 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger in the past too had featured in the Baaghi franchise, as well as had headlined Student of the Year 2. Tiger says he is very grateful to be a part of sequels, and his co-star Tara Sutaria echoes the same thoughts. After SOTY 2 and Heropanti 2, she has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.

“I have really enjoyed being a part of sequels. Even my next film is a sequel, which already has an audience that loves it so much, just like Heropanti or Student of the Year have. So the pro would definitely be that the audience subscribes to the film already, which is great. But obviously there are expectations. However, I think if you know you have got a good product, you are good, you are happy,” Tara concludes.

