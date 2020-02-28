Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh says 'It’s overwhelming how life has taken a turn for the better overnight'

Arti Singh gets talking about how life after Bigg Boss 13 has been and how people have been storming her with all the love. Read on to know what does she have to say about her experience post the show.

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13, contestants were asked to share their best and worst moments in the house where actress Arti Singh said she wished she had more control over her anxiety attack and it didn’t happen in the house where millions of viewers are watching. And while she cannot be blamed for it given the long stay in the house and how one tends to get misjudged and argue over petty reasons, she did also make a mark on the show.

Arti went on to go to the top 5 along with the likes of , Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Asim Riaz. also called her one of the most dignified players and she sure did have a journey that was significant, and Independent Arti came a long way through. Now that she is out of the house, Arti has been receiving a lot of love and people of different ages have spoken up about their stories with her and thanked her for the courage she gave them.

Talking about it, Arti says, "It’s overwhelming how life has taken a turn for the better overnight and the kind of love I have received from everyone. I have had mothers to young kids approach me not just for pictures but to share their stories. I think the best compliments I have heard so far is ‘you are just like me’, ‘thank you for sharing your story’, ‘I relate to you’ and ‘you played the game with so much dignity’. I always thought my story was just mine, the house gave me the courage to speak up and I am glad I did. To anyone reading this I want to tell them that you aren’t alone, take each day as it comes, you will fall, you will fail, but you will rise again! Nothing in life is permanent, neither are your bad days."

