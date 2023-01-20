BREAKING: Abhishek Kapoor casts Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha opposite Aaman, Ajay Devgn plays pivotal role

Abhishek will be launching Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha in this yet untitled project. “Raveena and Anil Thadani’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film. She will be paired with Aaman Devgan. It’s a very special character and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started prepping for the film. They will require to undergo a couple of trainings, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance,” informs a source close to the development.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that director Abhishek Kapoor’s next is an action-adventure project, which will be headlined by Ajay Devgn, and will mark his nephew Aaman Devgan’s acting debut. Reportedly, the film is being mounted on a large scale, with the Drishyam 2 actor donning a completely different avatar. Pre-production work on it has already begun, and is expected to go on the floors in a couple of months. We now have another exciting update on this much awaited movie. We have heard that Abhishek has found his leading lady for the film, which is produced by Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala.

Rasha already has an impressive following of 260K on Instagram, and has posted a few pictures with her superstar mother as well. Recently, Raveena had put up an emotional post on her social media account after Rasha was reportedly promoted to a new standard in her school. “Saying bye to the class of 2023 at #dais! What an emotional moment for all the moms and dads to see your baby grow up and actually prepare to now, fly out of the nest! We wish you well and Godspeed #classof2023,” Raveena had written on Instagram.

Abhishek Kapoor in the past has helmed some much loved projects including Rock On!! (2008), Kai Po Che (2013), Kedarnath (2018), and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021). The acclaimed director has been working on this story for a while, and is elated to see the film taking shape. This is his pet project, and will feature some never-seen-before action sequences. He is presently in the process of finalising his supporting cast.

In the past, Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon too have collaborated on a couple of projects, including Harry Baweja’s 1994 romantic-action film - Dilwale, Deepak Bahry’s 1993 drama - Ek Hi Raasta, and Ashok Gaikwad’s 1999 action film - Gair, to name a few.

Ajay Devgn’s line up

Ajay Devgn has a busy year ahead. Presently, he is focussing on the post-production of Bholla, which is scheduled for a March 30, 2023 release. Post which, he will start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 from April. He also has Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Maidaan in the pipeline, which will be unveiled this year, and also has the Raid sequel in his kitty.

From this month-end, he will start shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming untitled romantic-thriller, which reunites him with Tabu.