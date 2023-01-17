EXCLUSIVE: Action Packed teaser 2 of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa out on January 24

In November, Ajay Devgn unveiled the first teaser of his action thriller, Bholaa , giving the audience a glimpse into the world of the film. Ever since then, Ajay and his team are keeping the audience engrossed in the campaign of the film by unveiling character posters at regular interval. And now with less than 70 days remaining for the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bholaa team is all set to launch their next unit soon.

According to source close to the development, Bholaa team will launch a big scale action packed teaser of the film on January 24. “The second teaser will be launched digitally and will screen on the big screen in select properties alongside the Republic Day 2023 release, Pathaan. While teaser one was a mere tease to Ajay Devgn’s character from the film, the second one will build the character further and introduce audience to the big scale action sequences that the film has to offer,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is confirmed for a March 30, 2023 release. “Other marketing assets like trailer and songs shall follow from here on, introducing fans to various facets of this sleek action thriller.”

As mentioned before, Devgn has got international action directors on board the film and the team has got action sequences involving bikes, guns, bombs, and cars. In the film we can see Ajay attempting stunts he has not done before, probably something very raw and real yet larger than life. Apart from Ajay, Bholaa also features Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. In December last year, it was revealed that Abhishek Bachchan is also a part of Bholaa in a special appearance in a character that might lead to the sequel of the film. Ajay and his team in the past have confirmed about the plans of spinning Bholaa into an action-packed franchise. Bholaa is Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and the recently released Runway 34.

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming films

His upcoming films include the Amit Sharma directed Maidaan, which is expected to arrive this Summer, followed by the yet untitled Neeraj Pandey directorial and finally, the Rohit Shetty cop universe saga, Singham Again. He will soon start shooting for the Neraj Pandey directed romantic thriller and then switch gears to Singham Again from April. Ajay also has Raid 2 under his kitty, the official announcement of which is expected soon.

Bholaa marks the reunion of Ajay and Tabu after successfully working together in the Drishyam Franchise. It features Tabu as a cop and a dynamic first look was released recently. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bholaa.