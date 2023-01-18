EXCLUSIVE: Tabu joins Ajay Devgn in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming romantic-thriller

Pinkvilla now has an update on another exciting Ajay Devgn and Tabu collaboration. We have heard that the duo will come together for Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming romantic-thriller, which is reportedly set in two different eras. “Neeraj was extremely keen to have Tabu onboard as he feels she suits best for the part. Ajay and Tabu are paired opposite each other, and will start shooting for the film soon. She will be seen in a very different avatar in the movie,” informs a source close to the development. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Majrekar too will play pivotal roles in the film.

Tabu and Ajay Devgn are among the most loved actors in B-town, and their collaborations have been much appreciated over the years. In the recent past, they have come together for many interesting projects including, the recently released blockbuster Drishyam 2, and already have Ajay’s next directorial Bholaa in the pipeline. It is scheduled for a March 30, 2023 release. Just yesterday, the National Award winning actress shared her look from the film. Ajay too put up the poster on Instagram, and captioned the image as, “Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan.” In 2017, they had collaborated for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, while in 2019 they were seen together in director Akiv Ali’s De De Pyaar De.

This much awaited project will be shot in Lucknow, and will be followed by another schedule in Mumbai. We reached out to Neeraj’s team for confirmation, however, we haven’t heard back from them as yet.

Neeraj Pandey on his film with Ajay Devgn

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Neeraj had opened up on his film with Ajay Devgn. He mentioned that they wanted to start shooting a few years back, but the pandemic took over. “Two years were completely robbed, but we put a lot of effort into the digital space. It has been 5 years and I am happy, people are counting. But I am looking forward to the film with Ajay sir. It goes on floors this month, and I am looking forward to it big time,” Neeraj Pandey had said.

The filmmaker had also spoken about directing more often now for the theatres. He stated that his company has a very competent team looking after their digital business, so he can now focus more on his own projects. “I intend to shift my focus to the theatrical medium. But on the other hand, there are stories which excite me but are not palatable for the theatrical medium, because they are longer stories. If I sway to digital, it will be only because I got the opportunity to tell a long form story,” Neeraj had shared, adding that at the end of the day the story will decide the journey.

Meanwhile, Ajay is presently focusing on the post-production of Bholaa. On the other hand, Tabu was recently seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s caper - Kuttey, and will soon feature in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Khufiya.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tabu had opened up on her equation with Ajay Devgn. She had said that he is a very different person as a friend, co-actor and director. Talking about their association, the actress had added, “It's been very long, more than 30 years. Now we are growing old together.”

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming line-up

Besides Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Maidaan, Ajay Devgn is also in talks with filmmaker Kumar Mangat for a couple of projects. He even has the Raid sequel in the pipeline, and is expected to start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 from April this year.