EXCLUSIVE: 6 AM shows for SRK's Jawan added in Nepal due to high demand; Set to outdo Pathaan at box office

Shah Rukh Khan’s most-awaited film, Jawan is now just a day away from its release. The Atlee-directed mass masala entertainer, which stars SRK in a dual role alongside an ensemble cast of South Indian and Hindi Film actors, hits cinemas worldwide tomorrow with massive expectations. The hype surrounding this film has reached unprecedented levels, and it is projected to follow the momentum of Pathaan and Gadar 2 at the box office. While advance bookings in India have unsurprisingly broken records, the film's buzz is also resonating across the border in Nepal.

"The craze for Jawan is extremely high in Nepal. Multiplexes have given massive showcasing. Nepal's biggest multiplex, QFX Cinemas, has given 60 shows. Halls in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Narayangadh, Nepalgunj, and Butwal have also given high shows. Looking at the advance bookings, it is certain that there will be an aggressive opening in the first weekend," says film critic Bishnu Sharma, who also reports box office at Nepal’s leading online portal. "All Thursday morning shows are almost sold out. As the Hollywood film 'Nun 2' will also be released on Friday, some shows may move towards that. Shah Rukh Khan's craze is very high in Nepal. If the word of mouth is positive, Jawan may surpass Shahrukh's previous film. Given the impact of Indian cinema and Shahrukh's fanbase, Jawan has the potential to make a significant impact upon its release in Nepal."

The hype for Jawan has prompted theatres to add early morning shows at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., which is a rare phenomenon in Nepal. "Usually our booking opens around Wednesday for films releasing on Friday, but this time we started on Sunday. The bookings at multiplexes are encouraging, and the number of shows theatres have allocated is also notably higher compared to other films. It’s picking up with each passing day, and I think by Wednesday night you should see all the weekend shows fully booked," says Bhaskar Dhungana, the owner and managing director of QFX Cinemas, the largest multiplex chain in Nepal.

SRK’s spy thriller, Pathaan, released in January this year, was a humongous success in Nepal, accumulating 13.28 crore gross (8.30 crore INR) from approximately 4,37,585 tickets as per the data published by Box Office Nepal. Nakim Uddin, the owner of Apple Entertainment, which is distributing Jawan there, is expecting the latest SRK offering to surpass Pathaan. "We have acquired Jawan for 4 crores (2.50 crore INR), so we need to generate at least 3.5 times that amount to break even. Beyond that, it's an overflow deal, so we will have to share it with Red Chillies Entertainment. But I'm looking at a gross of at least 15–16 crore," he shares, adding that the pre-release buzz for this film has been tremendous throughout Nepal, thanks to SRK's enormous fan following. "We managed to secure the distribution deal a month ago. Because of that, we were able to promote and market the film and create buzz around it. Nepal has a limited number of theaters, approximately 150 in total. So lately, when there is a big film release, the demand is so high that exhibitors are adding morning shows. This is a trend we've been seeing for many movies lately, and Jawan is one of them."

Meanwhile, the recent Bollywood releases have also been performing really well in Nepal. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which is set to touch the 500 crore mark at the Indian box office, has collected around 6.20 crore gross (3.88 cr INR), while Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 has also amassed approx. 2.60 crore gross (1.63 cr INR) in the Himalayan country. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 is also resonating positively with Nepali audiences.

