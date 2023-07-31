EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan joined by Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal, debutante Bhagyashree in Chandu Champion

Soon after the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan moved on to his next project and started shooting for Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. The Sajid Nadiadwala production went on floors in London early this month and is scheduled to release in July 2024. While the film has already been announced, the makers have so far refrained from revealing any further details about the project.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Chandu Champion features an ensemble cast alongside leading man Kartik Aaryan. "Although Chandu Champion mostly revolves around Kartik, the film has many other important characters pivotal to the narrative, and the makers have brought on board a slew of excellent actors for that. They have roped in Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora (of Farzi fame), and Rajpal Yadav to play key roles alongside Kartik. They have also roped in debutant actress Bhagyashree for this movie. However, her identity is being kept under wraps at this moment," a source close to the project told us.

Chandu Champion is a sports drama that presents the fascinating true story of a man who refused to surrender. It’s said to be based on the extraordinary real-life story of paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar and his spirit of never giving up. The film has already gone on floors in London and is expected to be shot over a six-month schedule. Kartik, who recently had box office success in the form of Satyaprem Ki Katha, has reportedly undergone a massive physical transformation for this project and was trained by a special team from Los Angeles. "It’s a prep-heavy film, and Kartik has gone all out to give his best. It’s the most challenging character he has played so far, and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable. The makers are planning to reveal his first look officially sometime this week," the source further added.

Kartik Aaryan is expected to finish the Kabir Khan film by January 2023 and will then head to Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. The third installment of the blockbuster musical franchise is currently in the writing stage and will go into pre-production by the end of this year, after Basu is done with his upcoming ensemble cast anthology, Metro…In Dino. Kartik is then expected to start Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 around the middle of next year.

