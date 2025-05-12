Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Second Sunday Comparison: Which latest sequel from Bollywood performed better at box office?

Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison Second Sunday: Two movies led by two of the top superstars of the Hindi film industry are currently running in theaters. Interestingly, both of them are sequels to the respective stars’ own successful Bollywood movies from a few years ago. These two movies are Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, released on May 1, and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, released on April 18.

Raid 2 is currently in the second week of its release and has recently crossed the second Sunday of its run. Meanwhile, Kesari 2 is currently eyeing the end of its run. Let’s compare how both films have performed on their respective second Sundays.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn’s much-loved sequel Raid 2 benefited highly from the positive reception among the audience on its second weekend. On its second Sunday, the film collected Rs 11.25 crore net at the Indian box office, enjoying a huge jump from its earlier days.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, this Raid sequel is led by a huge cast of Ajay Devgn alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is a period courtroom drama based around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 and the legal battle that followed. This Akshay Kumar starrer film also enjoyed highly positive reviews coming from the audience. On the second Sunday of its run, the film collected Rs 8 crore net at the Indian box office, over 40 percent lower than Raid 2.

The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in its leading cast. The film is currently in its fourth week of release, performing at a much lower level than before and is expected to end its run soon.

Based on the performances of the two highly appreciated sequels, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 has performed better than Kesari Chapter 2 on its second Sunday. Currently, it is the best-performing film in North Indian theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

