Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 11: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller eyes Rs 9.5 crore, enjoys massive growth from Sunday

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 11: Ajay Devgn starrer thriller drama Raid 2 hit the theaters on May 1, 2025. This sequel marks the continuation of the Raid franchise 7 years after its earlier success, Raid. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla in the lead and is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Ever since the film was released, it has been battling against Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii in the theaters. Yet, it is currently the best-performing film for Bollywood in theaters. As this thriller is currently 11 days on from its release, it is expected to net Rs 9.5 crore net at the Indian box office on its second Sunday.

This jump comes as the film benefits from the presence of a weekend. As the film recently crossed Rs 100 crore net in India, its current 10-day total stands at Rs 107.50 crore. With the addition of the 11th day, the film would also come much closer to the Rs 120 crore net mark.

Ever since the film was released, it garnered positive reviews by the audience as well as the critics. Adding on to this strong word-of-mouth, the film is benefiting from the legacy of its prequel as well as the pull of a strong cast like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and others to the theaters.

As another great achievement of Raid 2, this latest thriller has crossed the lifetime collection of its prequel at the box office. In 2018, Raid ended its run with a lifetime net of Rs 98 crore at the Indian box office and a hit verdict, which has now been outgrossed by its sequel.

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-led thriller Raid 2 is currently running in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

