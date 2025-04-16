In 2013, Dinesh Vijan produced the Zombie Comedy, Go Goa Gone featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari. Over the last 12 years, the film has attained a cult status in the cinema-going audience, and there is more demand from the audience for a comedy in the zombie space. Post Go Goa Gone, Dinesh Vijan created his own horror comedy universe – from Stree, to Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2 – which is expanding further to Thamma, Chamunda, and Shakti Shalini among others. While the universe continues to grow, Dinesh Vijan is all set to venture the Zombie Comedy space again.

According to sources close to the development, Dinesh Vijan is presently developing a Zombie Comedy, and is planning to take it on floors in the second half of 2025. “From Stree to Munjya and Bhediya, Dinoo has always come up with path-breaking content in the comedy genre, and his next in the Zombie world also promises to be a big screen experience. He has cracked a plot for a zombie comedy, and the same is presently in the development stage,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that casting for this yet-untitled film has also begun. “The Zombie Comedy is an ensemble film, with a strong female protagonist and a rather young male counterpart. The casting is underway and the makers are looking to make an official announcement once all the key characters are locked,” the source informed, quick to add that the Zombie Comedy is in a world that’s distinct from Go Goa Gone, and could mark the beginning of a new franchise.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan is presently gearing up to start shooting for the Homi Adajania-directed Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and another female actor in parallel lead, which is rumoured to be Rashmika Mandanna. The filmmaker is also gearing up for the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf on May 9, and has films like Tehran, Ikkis, Thama, and Diler among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

