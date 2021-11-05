Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn announce Singham 3 in style – Journey from Goa to Mumbai and now Pakistan

In 2011, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shety collaborated on the cop entertainer, Singham, followed by it’s sequel which became the pioneer of what has culminated into a cop universe today with Simmba and Sooryavanshi joining in. Over the last few years, there has been constant chatter about the third instalment of Singham franchise, however, one had not heard anything official on that front.

As Sooryavanshi released in cinema halls today, Pinkvilla can confirm that next up in the cop universe is Singham 3. “Singham was set in Goa, followed by Singham Returns which went a notch higher with the premise being set in Mumbai. And now, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are all set to take things to the next level as Singham 3 is set again the backdrop of terrorism with the protagonist travelling all the way to Pakistan to grab hold of terror outfits,” revealed a source close to the development.

In Singham 3, it’s going to be a battle royale between Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff. “The story takes off from where Sooryavanshi ended. The lion-hearted cop will be off to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to trace down the head of terror outfits, who have an eye to destroy India from the world map,” the source added.

Apart from Ajay, the two other cops, Simmba and Sooryavanshi too are expected to be a part of Singham 3, however the exact details are yet awaited. Rohit and Ajay will make an official announcement of Singham 3 in the weeks to follow. The movie will go on floors in the last quarter of 2022, tentatively by November, once Ajay completes his current slate of releases. Rohit too meanwhile will finish work on his comic caper, Cirkus, with Ranveer Singh and then oversee his production with Sidharth Malhotra for OTT platform. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Singham 3.

