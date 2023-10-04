EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn ready for Son of Sardaar 2; Filming begins around Summer 2024

Ajay Devgn is on a roll with as many as 7 movies lined up for release in the coming 12 months. While he is eagerly awaiting the release of the highly anticipated Maidaan, the Drishyam actor has already wrapped up Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled period action drama co-starring his nephew Aaman Devgan, and Vikas Bahl’s psychological thriller alongside R. Madhavan and Jyothika. Ajay is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and has lined up three sequel movies for the next year, including Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Golmaal 5. And now there’s one more exciting addition to his already illustrious lineup.

Son of Sardaar to be made into a franchise

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar is getting a sequel. After years of speculation, the sequel to the 2012 action comedy is finally set to happen next year. “Ajay Devgn has been planning to turn Son of Sardaar into a franchise ever since the first part was released over a decade ago. He discussed a number of ideas in the past to take the story of Jassi Singh Randhwa forward, but none of them were up to par. Ajay and his team have finally zeroed in on the plot apt for the sequel and will soon officially announce the project. The sequel, however, will feature a completely new story with a fresh cast and crew. The only similarity between the two movies will be Ajay Devgn's portrayal of a devoted sardaar,” a source close to the development told us.

Son of Sardaar 2 is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors around May 2024. The sequel is anticipated to feature a big ensemble cast and will be mounted on a much bigger scale than the first part. Ajay will move on to SOS 2 after wrapping up Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2, a follow-up to his 2018 blockbuster inspired by a real-life income-tax raid conducted by officers of the Income Tax Department.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ajay Devgn's lineup.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta team up for Border 2; Ayushmann Khurrana in talks to join Sunny Deol