Mirroring The Industry: Why Sooryavanshi is the most important Bollywood film at the moment…

The cinema halls finally open in Maharashtra tomorrow and with that begins the countdown for the biggest Bollywood release in last 2 years, the Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi fronted by Akshay Kumar with Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in key roles. The stakes are high, and why not, as the film is expanding India’s maiden cinematic universe, which started with Singham followed by Simmba.

There is sudden heat in the trade with everyone predicting the opening day biz of this cop entertainer. While exact screen count is yet unknown, our source informs that Sooryavanshi is slated for a wide release on over 3200 screens across India. Given the names involved – right from Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty to extended appearances from Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh – Sooryavanshi has all the ingredients to bring the audience back to the cinema halls in a big way. The author believes that the star power, franchise value, director’s goodwill, Diwali release date padded with all other factors gives the film a chance of opening above the Rs 25 crore at the box-office in India.

A bumper day one will send out a positive sign in the industry encouraging more producers to back the theatrical medium and go ahead with their conviction of making content for the big screen. However, if a film like Sooryavanshi can’t bring back the audience, there’s nothing in the near future that can excite the audience to buy the ticket and experience entertainment on the big screen. It can’t get bigger than this for the wheel to roll again. While expecting pre-covid numbers would put too much of pressure on this film, it certainly has the potential to get nearest to theatrical normalcy.

Given the tough route over the last 18 months, the industry can’t afford to be on the backfoot and it’s all on Sooryavanshi to help the industry regain its confidence. And it’s this confidence that will ensure a constant flow of releases in the months to follow. However, a below par performance will act as a speed-breaker, making many rethink their strategies. Given the importance of Sooryavanshi for the future of industry, it’s time for everyone to get together and stand united for once for the bigger picture. The entire team has been brave to hold onto the release for 18 months and now taking the risk of bringing it on the big screen before any other major film.

The entire industry is waiting for November 5 to see how the film opens. The entire industry is observing the minutest moments of the team and constantly analyzing the movement of the audience taking this cop entertainer. It’s time for all to make their support vocal, as the revival rests with Sooryavanshi. While Bell Bottom, though an attempt, wasn’t exactly a film that could bring back the audience in big numbers, Sooryavanshi is a sure shot formula and as mentioned above, if not Sooryavanshi then there aren’t many who can bring back the audience to cinema halls. The Rohit Shetty directorial with Akshay Kumar will go down in the history book as one of the most important films of Bollywood – no two ways on that.

