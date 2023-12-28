EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj reunite to shoot for 3 songs of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in January

By Himesh Mankad
Published on Dec 28, 2023
Pinkvilla recently reported that Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to launch the first teaser of his ambitious action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj during the Republic Day 2024 period. We also informed our readers that the action-packed teaser of this Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films production will be screened with the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led Fighter in cinema halls all across. Over the last few months, Ali has been working on the edit of BMCM and is on the verge of locking the first cut.

BMCM team to reunite on January 15 to shoot for 3 songs

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are set to reunite for the final schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which starts from January 15. “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been designed in a certain way that gives the director ample of time to work on the post-production. While the principal shoot was wrapped up last year itself, team BMCM is all set to reunite to shoot for 3 big songs at international locations,” revealed a source close to the development. Prithviraj Sukumaran is certainly expected to be a part of the post-credit/promotional song, whereas Akshay & Tiger will be shooting for their respective tracks. 

Much like all AAZ films, this one too has ample of scope for music in the narrative and the songs will be shot at real locations. The music for BMCM is composed by Vishal Mishra, best known for his work in Jersey, Kabir Singh, and Animal to name some. “It’s a pure commercial Hindi film that rides on action, drama, thrill, emotion, and music. All the aspects except for the songs have been shot in the earlier schedules, and this final leg would call it a film wrap. The entire team is excited to shoot for the songs,” the source added. The insiders are buzzing about a complete music album in the offing with big visuals for the audience in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

BMCM is set to release on Eid 2024

The film is gearing up for an Eid 2024 release and the makers will be going ahead with a prolonged 3-month campaign for this action thriller, which kicks off with a teaser drop on January 22. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Latest Articles