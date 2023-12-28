EXCLUSIVE: Mahurat of Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnuvardhan's film at Mehboob Studios on December 29

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are reuniting after 25 years on National Award-Winning director, Vishnuvardhan’s next film. Soon after, we reported that the action thriller is based on a real-life incident and will see Salman Khan as a paramilitary officer for the first time in his career. When there was confusion within the media about the prospects of the project, we informed our readers that the film will go on floors in February 2024.

Salman Khan, and Vishnuvardhan gear up for an ode to India's paramilitary officers

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt the journey of Salman, Karan, and Vishnuvardhan officially begins on this action thriller from tomorrow. The film has been tentatively titled ‘The Bull’ and the journey begins with an auspicious Pooja on December 29 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. “Vishnuvardhan wishes to commence the journey on this film on an auspicious note and given that his discussions with Salman and Karan started in 2023, he wishes to end the year with a Mahurat Pooja. It will take place tomorrow in Bandra,” revealed a source close to the development. Interestingly, the Mahurat of The Bull is taking place on December 29, which marks 34 Years of Maine Pyaar Kiya, the day that changed it all for Salman Khan.

The Mahurat will be attended by Salman Khan, side-by-side with the entire crew of this big-ticket action thriller. “The principal shoot of The Bull begins from February and the makers will start constructing the set from Mid-January. Multiple big sets will be put up in the Maximum city as the idea is to recreate the era gone by with authenticity. Salman has allotted bulk dates to Karan and he will be shooting from February to August,” the source informed.

Advertisement

Tentatively titled The Bull, the film goes on floors in February

While many would expect the team to make an official announcement tomorrow, our source insists that the announcement of the film will be made in a big way closer to the date of going on floors. “This is just the Pooja ceremony, and an official announcement will be made with the title by January End/Early February. While its tentatively titled The Bull, the makers are looking at exploring other title options too and announcement shall be made once the title is locked,” the source concluded.

The casting and other aspects of getting world class technicians on board in under way at the moment and Vishnu is committed to making a film that celebrates the heroic mission conducted by the paramilitary troop with Salman Khan as the leader. The film is likely to release during the Eid 2025 weekend. Karan Johar on his birthday wish to Salman Khan on Instagram confirmed their collaboration by saying, "Also, 25 years later, we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that happy happy birthday.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's The Bull from February