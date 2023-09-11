EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar said THIS about Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan's Khel Khel Mein going on floors

Bhushan Kumar is regarded as one of the most celebrated film producers in the industry. The managing director of T-Series has made financially successful films such as Tum Bin, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Patiala House, and Ready and Lucky: No Time for Love. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Fardeen Khan has joined Akshay for Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh director Mudassar Aziz's next film, tentatively titled Khel Khel Mein. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar opened up on Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan's Khel Khel Mein going on the floor.

Bhushan Kumar said THIS about Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan's Khel Khel Mein going on floors

During the exclusive interaction with us, Bhushan Kumar was asked about the lineup in the T-Series for the coming 12 months. The producer said, "See many are there, many I can't tell. I mean Bhool Bhulaiyaa is there for sure which is obviously going and then we have Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar Sir which is going next month and many amny films are there."

Speaking about Khel Khel Mein, a source close to the development told us, "It's an ensemble-cast project centered around long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game that unveils their secrets, resulting in hilarious chaos. Fardeen portrays one of Akshay's friends in this film and is thrilled to explore comedy on screen again after a 13-year hiatus. This collaboration also marks an exciting reunion for Mudassar Aziz, who teams up with Fardeen again after their first collaboration, Dulha Mil Gaya."

Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor are said to be playing the leading ladies in this Bhushan Kumar and Ashwin Varde production. Their casting has not been confirmed yet. As we report this development, the film's pre-production work has commenced in full swing as the filming is scheduled to begin next month in the UK.

Meanwhile, we reached out to Mudassir Aziz, Ashwin Varde, and the representative of Fardeen Khan for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

