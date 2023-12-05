EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh gained a lot of appreciation and love from fans as well as critics. Karan Johar's directorial is being praised for its unique storytelling of love. In the film, the cast included veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Apart from them, Dharmendra's role received love from movie lovers on social media. Now, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, proud son Bobby Deol opened up about his father's role in RRKPK and also revealed why he could not watch the film.

Bobby Deol reveals he could not watch father Dharmendra's RRKPK

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, while talking about brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 massive success and father Dharmendra's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani broke records at the box office, Bobby Deol revealed that he could not watch Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer.

He said, "Wo character agar koi aur karta toh maza hi nehi ata. Papa made it magical. (If father's character's was played by any other actors, it wouldn't have been that interesting). Actually when I was watching the film, mereko kahaani nehi malum thi (When I was watching the film, I did not know the story), my dad's character dies in it, couldn't see the film. I was at Karan Johar's trial and I couldn't stop crying because my father somehow, I just couldn't handle it and I left and won't see the ending of the film."

Bobby further added, "Because that's how we are, we love each other. We are very connected family. I know he is playing a part but still. When I did Animal, my mum couldn't handle death scene."

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The film is directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra and Shashank Khaitan. Notably, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Khan worked as an assistant director in the film.

