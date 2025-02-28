Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Peelings song brings Pushpa 2 fever to NBA arena; WATCH viral video

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule was a massive success in theaters following its release on December 5. The movie was not only praised for its plot but also for its songs, which had audiences grooving to their peppy beats. While it seemed like the Pushpa 2 fever was limited to India, it has now taken over the international stage as well.

Recently, the Peelings song from Pushpa 2 was played during the NBA halftime show at the Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks match. Yes, you read that right! A group of performers recreated Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's energetic dance moves and delivered a high-energy performance.

A video of the performance has been going viral across social media, showing the dancers in royal blue and gold costumes setting the stage on fire.

Take a look at the video below:

Rashmika Mandanna had earlier opened up about her struggles while filming Peelings. In an interview with Galatta Plus, she revealed that the song was shot just days before release and wrapped up in five days. She also admitted feeling uneasy about the choreography, especially due to her fear of being lifted.

"Majority of the time I thought I was dancing on Allu Arjun sir. I am someone who has a phobia of being lifted, I wasn’t very comfortable with people lifting me and here is the song where I am only being lifted. I had this thing of ‘how am I going to do this?" she said.

Rashmika Mandanna acknowledged her doubts but understood the song's importance. She chose to trust her director and co-star. Later, she was asked about the criticism of Pushpa 2 song and her own concerns.

"This is my bread and butter and this is what I am here to do. If I will start isolating my roles and start over thinking around it. That will be typecasting myself and I don’t want to do that," Rashmika said in response.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is going to join hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his upcoming film. Meanwhile, Rashmika will be seen in Kubera, The Girlfriend, Sikandar, Thama and more.