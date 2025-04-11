Pushpa 2 TV Premiere: Here’s when and where you can watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's actioner on television

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the big screens back in 2024. Following its OTT release on Netflix, the movie is all set to debut on television screens soon.

As the film is making its small screen debut in multiple languages, here are when and where you can watch the action thriller on TV.

When and where to watch Pushpa 2 on TV

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be hitting the television screens on April 13, 2025, in 3 different languages. The Telugu version of the movie will be broadcast on Star Maa at 5:30 pm.

On the same day, the film’s Malayalam and Kannada versions will air on television channels like Asianet and Colors Kannada at 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively.

Interestingly, on April 14, 2025, the Tamil dub of the movie will be making its television premiere at 3:00 pm on Star Vijay.

Official trailer and plot of Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule follows the story of Pushparaju, a coolie worker who, with his skills and cunning style, managed to become the kingpin of a crime syndicate. The film, which serves as a sequel to the 2021 Pushpa: The Rise, narrates the story, continuing from the cliffhanger where the first installment ended.

As the reign of Pushpa is not being enjoyed by many of his foes, challenges and new threats come his way, making for an epic face-off with everyone who dares to cross him.

Cast and crew of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun reprises the lead role of Pushparaju in the sequel film with actors Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and many more in key roles.

The movie is written and directed by Sukumar, with Srikanth Vissa co-penning the dialogues. The film’s musical tracks and partial background scores were crafted by Devi Sri Prasad with the rest of the scores being created by Sam CS.

