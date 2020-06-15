EXCLUSIVE: Celina Jaitly pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘It’s a terrible tragedy & immense loss’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has raised questions about mental health once again in Bollywood. Paying a tribute to the Kedarnath actor, Celina Jaitly pens her thoughts exclusively on the star’s demise.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode a day back in Mumbai. His sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock in Bollywood. Reportedly, Sushant was suffering from depression for the last 6 months. Since the news of his demise broke, tributes have been pouring in from everyone across the industry. Now, actress Celina Jaitly too has penned her thoughts on the actor’s demise and has paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor. The Seasons Greetings actress called Susant’s demise a ‘terrible tragedy and immense loss.’

Celina exclusively wrote, “A variety of factors are involved in the suicidal act from depression to hopelessness to childhood trauma. Even though it is possible to get over all these with help, when the mind is so dark, it can be hard to see any possibility for future happiness. Many who consider suicide don’t actually want to die, they just don’t know how to deal with the pain they are experiencing. Despite their desire for the pain to stop, most suicidal people are deeply conflicted about ending their own lives.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s adorable throwback photos with a baby from his New York trip will make you emotional

They wish there was an alternative to suicide, but they just can’t see one. While there are combinations of treatment and support strategies like psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy it is very important to know that the first step to coping with suicidal thoughts and feelings is to share them with someone we trust, however Sushant’s case was unique , being famous surrounded by people who are fair weather friends and through personal experience definitely not whom he could open up to.

People tend to form relationships with you mostly out of mutual interest, or are dependent upon you for their livelihoods in some or the other way. Even Robin William said this - The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone. Different people react differently to celebrities. It's tough to know if people want to be your friend because they really like you or because they like who they think you are.

Having said that without a proper support system and internal pain that continuously gnaws on your being, it is not possible to reach out to any of the fakeness that surrounds you as a Celebrity. My heart breaks for his family and loved ones who are left behind with so much heartache and guilt, my heart breaks for his darkened pain and the fact that he couldn’t find a way or a loved one to get him through this. It’s a terrible tragedy and immense loss.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×