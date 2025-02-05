EXCLUSIVE: Chhaava star Vicky Kaushal reveals his favorite Katrina Kaif films and they have Akshay Kumar connection

Vicky Kaushal has been the talk of the nation lately thanks to his upcoming historical action drama Chhaava, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Known for being an incredibly talented actor and a loving husband, Vicky recently opened up about his favorite films starring his actress-wife, Katrina Kaif, and mentioned Singh Is Kinng and Welcome. Interestingly, both films featured her in the lead alongside Akshay Kumar.

Vicky Kaushal was in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. During a fan interaction, the actor was asked about his favorite film starring Katrina Kaif, which he wishes to see in theaters again. Like a true fan of the actress, Chhaava actor said he "really enjoyed" the 2008 action comedy Singh Is Kinng. "I think that was one of the most brilliant, entertaining films," he said while mentioning the 2007 romantic comedy Welcome as well.

"I still love it," he said while talking about how he frequently uses one of the iconic dialogues "Control Uday, Control" from the film. "Main to kayi baar unko bhi bol deta hu, kabhi kabhi kuch hota hai "Control Uday, Control" (Whenever something happens, I always tell her "Control Uday, Control")." For those unaware, Singh Is Kinng and Welcome are two of the biggest hits of Katrina's career.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married each other on December 9, 2021, after a dating period of 2 years. Both of them have been giving couple goals to fans since then. Whenever they make a joint public appearance, their effortless chemistry always leaves the fans in awe.

Talking about Chhaava, the much-anticipated film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It marks Vicky and Laxman's 2nd collaboration after the 2023 rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Chhaava features Rashmika Mandanna alongside Vicky in the lead. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna in the role of Mughal king Aurangzeb and is slated to release on Feb 14, 2024.

After Chhavaa, Vicky will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The magnum opus is slated to release on March 20, 2026.