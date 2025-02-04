EXCLUSIVE: How does Vicky Kaushal balance between being 'ideal husband' to Katrina Kaif and his work? Chhaava actor says 'There is no such...'

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of the period drama Chhaava. He also has films like Love & War and Mahavatar in the lineup. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about balancing between his work and being an ‘ideal husband’ to Katrina Kaif. Vicky shared that there was no such concept of being an ‘ideal man.’

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal was asked how he balanced being an ‘ideal husband,’ ‘great actor, ‘star,’ and ‘family man.’ In response, the actor acknowledged the role of his family in his life. He said, “Firstly, main jo hun main apne parivaar ki wajah se hun (I am who I am because of my family).”

The Chhaava actor further shared, “Unki parvarish, unka pyaar, unka support na ho toh forget all these big films and everything, mere se itna kaam bhi nahi ho payega (Without their upbringing, their love, their support, forget all these big films and everything, I won't be able to do even a little bit of work). Because of that peace of mind, because of that encouragement, because of that support that I get at home, is why I can do what I can do to the best of my capability.”

Vicky Kaushal revealed that his family was the most important to him. He said, “For me, my family, my home is primary. Everything comes after that—be it films or anything else. So that has always been a constant. I derive my inspiration, my strength, everything from there. So woh mere liye bahut matter karta hai (So that matters a lot to me).”

Talking about being an ‘ideal husband’ to Katrina Kaif or being an ‘ideal son’ and ‘brother,’ Vicky stated, “As there is no such concept of being an ideal man, there is no such concept of being an ideal husband or an ideal son or an ideal brother. We keep evolving, we keep learning, we keep building our relationships. And that's what we all are doing.”

In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal stars opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 14, 2025.