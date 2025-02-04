EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal explains why he identifies as a student of 'Anurag Kashyap School of Acting'

Vicky Kaushal is a prolific actor, who has displayed spectacular acting range in movies like Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham and Masaan, and Laxman Utekar is a bonafide hit-maker with loved films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi under his kitty. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke duo of Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar have collaborated on a much bigger and grander film this time around - Chhaava.

The super-hit duo graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of theirs, ahead of the release of their Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic, co-starring Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna. They talked about the hardwork that went into the film, the chaos on the sets and a lot more. In the midst of everything, Vicky Kaushal was asked about why he identifies as a student of 'Anurag Kashyap's School of Acting'. To this, the Manmarziyan actor said that he enrolled himself to an acting school after passing out of his engineering college in 2009, and then he got to assist Anurag Kashyap on Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 and 2.

Elucidating upon why he calls himself a student of Anurag Kashyap's acting school, Vicky said, "There (on the sets of Gangs Of Wasseypur), that process of shooting that film was my film school. Because it became my film school, I consider him (Anurag Kashyap) to be my teacher; The first one who opened the window for me that, 'this is how films are made' and 'this is how 100 pages of script come on the screen'. I got to interact with wonderful actors like Manoj Bajpayee sir, Richa (Chadha), Piyush Mishra, Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) bhai, everybody. From them, I got my next step; that all of them had a very rich theatre background (and I must have too). Then I started doing theatre in Mumbai".

He continued, "Then I also got to work with him in Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manmariziyan. He has his own style. Every director has their own style. His style is that he functions in chaos. The dialogues come at the list minute. The scenes are written at the last minute. That is like a commando training for an actor".

"If you don't get shaken by that, then you are sorted. Luckily, my commando training has happened like that. Even if I get the lines just before the shot, I don't sway away. I know how to maneuver around it. All thanks to where I started from, with Anurag sir. So that was the school. Now graduation is happening, job is coming and all that is happening. But that was my school", the Masaan actor exclaimed.

Chhaava releases in theatres on 14th February, 2025.