EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar could be BACK as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 – Here’s an INSIDE story

Hera Pheri is among the most loved franchises of Hindi Cinema. The three characters of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao have not just become iconic but also synonymous with the trio of Akshay Kumar , Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal . In the last two months, Hera Pheri 3 has been in the news for varied reasons, primarily the casting of the comic caper. Following Akshay Kumar’s exit, it was confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be stepping into the much-loved franchise. The Khiladi himself confirmed at a public event that he would no longer be doing Hera Pheri 3. Later on, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal confirmed the involvement of Kartik Aaryan in the film. The development led to an uproar on social media, with fans of the franchise and cinema lovers starting a campaign, #NoAkshayNoHeraPheri to express their disappointment with the idea of Hera Pheri without Akshay Kumar. Firoz Nadiadwala and the new Hera Pheri gang were in conversations with multiple directors, including Anees Bazmee and Raaj Shandilyaa, but nothing really worked out on the script front.

And now, we hear that on public demand, Firoz Nadiadwala has reinitiated the conversations with Akshay Kumar to return as Raju to the Hera Pheri franchise. “While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is and also acknowledges that the credit to make the character scale new heights goes to the way in which Akshay enacted the part,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that, Firoz has heard the common public sentiment of making Hera Pheri 3 with the original trio.

No Akshay, No Hera Pheri

“Hera Pheri can’t be made without Akshay Kumar. The idea is to bring back the most iconic comic franchise of Hindi Cinema with the original actors, and the discussions are going on at the moment. Akshay too has shown interest to collaborate with Firoz not just as an actor but also creatively to make Hera Pheri 3 a film that’s worth all the wait, hype, and anticipation,” the source informed, quick to add that the finances were never the issue with Hera Pheri 3. “While there were reports of finances not working out, the reason for Akshay not doing Hera Pheri was never the money, but the script. He knows how big a franchise is and didn’t want to take things for granted just to capitalize on the brand name. But now, he and Firoz will sit down and decide on all the aspects of Hera Pheri 3. If everything goes well, Akshay could be back as Raju in Hera Pheri 3,” the source shared.

Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri are two of the most iconic comic capers of Hindi Cinema, with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal sharing a chemistry like no one else. After all the Hera Pheri around the casting, it seems that Akshay Kumar was destined to play Raju again. With the love of the fans coming in from across the globe over the last few weeks with regard the emotional bond they share with Akshay’s character in Hera Pheri, we can conclude - all that starts well, ends well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Hera Pheri 3.