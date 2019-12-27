EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the real reason why Salman Khan declined Farah Khan’s offer for Satte Pe Satta

After Hrithik Roshan's exit, Farah Khan approaches Salman Khan for Satte Pe Satta but he declined it. Read the exclusive scoop.

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta remake has been in the making for the longest time. Earlier, there were reports that and have signed the movie on dotted lines but later reports stated that Hrithik declined the offer as he wasn’t happy with the script. Anushka too later slided down the offer leaving Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty in dilemma. Farah has since then even approached for the role, according to reports. Now, we can exclusively tell you that the latest person who was offered the remake is none other than superstar .

A close source informs, “Farah Khan recently met up with Salman Khan at Mehboob last week. It was speculated that it was to discuss the Bigg Boss 13 hosting but that was the case. Farah was there to ask Salman to star in Satte Pe Satta. But Salman had to decline it as he doesn’t have dates till 2022.” Yes! Salman already has Radhe: India’s Most Wanted in the pipeline for Eid followed by Kick sequel and more. The actor is close to Farah but due to no dates, things couldn’t close.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today. Salman was also spotted cutting a cake with Sonakshi, Sudeep, Shera and others by his side. The list does not end here. Among others who arrived at the party include Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma and their son Ahil. Vidya Balan and also graced the occasion along with their spouses.

Credits :Pinkvilla

