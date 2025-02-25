Is John Abraham set to star in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan's prequel focused on Jim? Actor drops major update

The 2023 movie Pathaan was a huge blockbuster. John Abraham, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, received a lot of love for his role as the antagonist Jim. The actor has now dropped a major update about a potential prequel that will be focused on his character. It will surely increase the excitement of the fans.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, John Abraham shared that he didn’t wish to act in big franchises unless he found something really ‘fantastic.’ When asked if he meant like Jim in Pathaan, John called it quite ‘cool’ and ‘special.’ Mentioning his collaborations with Aditya Chopra: Dhoom, New York, Kabul Express, and Pathaan, John stated that the filmmaker got him right.

He also teased a prequel about his character Jim, saying, “I think he (Adi) gets me right, and hopefully we'll be doing a prequel to Jim before he goes bitter. So that should be happening.” John added that he wanted to do different types of movies.

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand was asked if there would be a film telling Jim’s backstory. In response, he said, “It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel Jim’s character does warrant a prequel.”

When asked if Jim’s equation with Hrithik Roshan’s War character Kabir could be explored in the prequel, Sid shared, “Ya, why not? Anything can happen. It’s a universe, and you can do anything with the characters—it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim… oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?”

Back in 2023, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Yash Raj Films and John have discussed the idea and believe the character Jim has enough potential to blow big.”

Meanwhile, John Abraham is gearing up for the release of The Diplomat. It is based on the true story of an Indian diplomat. The cast of the movie includes Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 7, 2025.