EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar film Conversation timelines and status quo

Back in 1998, Salman Khan did an extended appearance for Karan Johar in his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It has been 25 years since then, however, Salman has never really done a film for Dharma Productions. The two forces almost came together to collaborate twice in the last 10 years – one on Shuddhi, which was to be directed by Karan Malhotra with Salman and Kareena, and second time in the capacity of a producer on Kesari. However, both the conversations didn’t materialize into a feature film.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar first met in October 2022

And now, cut to October 2022, Karan approached Salman with a sweet human drama with a young director. “It was a father-daughter story and Salman had two meetings with Karan but eventually, the conversation was put on hold as Salman was not really looking to do a human drama at that point of time. He checked with Karan, if he could come back with something bigger,” revealed a source close to the development.

Come January 2023, and Karan kept his promise of getting back to Salman with another feature film, this time with Vishnu Vardhan, known for SherShaah, as a director. “They met for the first time in January 2023 and since then, around 10 to 12 meetings have taken place between Salman, Vishnu and Karan. They have discussed several aspects and the conversations are still on as we speak. There’s nothing on paper, though, all the 3 parties are working towards making this collaboration happen,” the source added.

There is a buzz that the film in question could be Salman’s Eid 2024 offering for the audience. However, we confirm that if at all the film happens, it would not be an Eid release. “It’s a big scale film and requires a lot of work. If Salman agrees on doing the film, it will then go into pre-production and casting stage, which would take 2 to 3 months. The earliest that it could go on floors is November 2023. So, there is no chance for it to be an Eid release. Once the things materialize, the team will take a step towards deciding on release date,” the source concluded. Vishnuvardhan is meanwhile shooting for a Tamil film at the moment, which is expected to release by end of 2023.

Tiger 3 wraps up by May end

Salman is presently prepping for the last schedule of Tiger 3, which will see a reunion for him with Shah Rukh Khan. He would probably take a call on the Dharma film once he calls it a wrap on Tiger 3 by May end. “The timelines for Tiger v/s Pathaan will also be clear by then. He would get his line up set basis Tiger v/s Pathaan too as bulk part of the film will have combination dates with Shah Rukh Khan. Both SRK and Salman are working in tandem to decide on their shooting timelines going forward.”

