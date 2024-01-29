EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand wanted to work with Hrithik Roshan after watching Agneepath: I just left that to universe

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan coming together can be touted as a hit-making machine team. These two have given some most loved films in the past. Be it Bang Bang, War or now Fighter, their history of creating blockbusters at the box office continues. Well, Pinkvilla recently got a chance to interact with the director who revealed a fun story behind how his stars aligned with that of Hrithik’s, and the actor-director duo came together to create magic with their first film together Bang Bang.

Siddharth Anand reveals being a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan

Recalling the time when he was watching Agneepath, Siddharth Anand narrated that in 2012 when he was watching Agneepath in the theatre, he was blown away by the film. The director revealed that he is a big fan of Karan Malhotra and a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. “I am seeing Agneepath and the scene where he stabs that guy and says Vijay Deenanath Chauhan on the beach and I’m like ‘Oh God yaar!’ ek to well-crafted and what a performance. And then when he walks with the red rang on his face, Oh my God! And I actually thought that day, sitting in the theatre, when will I get a chance to work with Hrithik Roshan? And I have just left that to the universe, when will I get a chance to work with Hrithik Roshan.”

Siddharth Anand’s wife suggested him to offer Knight and Day to Hrithik Roshan

Further, Siddharth Anand added that one day he was sitting at an eye doctor’s clinic where they put drops in his eye to dilate the pupil and he was waiting at the clinic with his wife Mamta. The director’s wife was reading a magazine that had Hrithik Roshan on its cover. She instantly asked Siddharth, “why haven’t you offered Hrithik Knight and Day?” The Fighter director further revealed, “Tab title nahi tha dimaag me. To I said ‘abhi kaha wo karega, he has got so many things lined up’. She said ‘just send him a text and ask him’. I said ‘nahi I am not asking. Let me finish the script fir dekhte hai’. Suddenly my phone rings and Hrithik Roshan is calling me. So I asked Mamta ‘what is happening?’. She said ‘I messaged him’.”

Siddharth Anand further narrated that his wife had taken his phone and texted Hrithik saying, “‘Hi I am Siddharth Anand and I have a film that I want to offer you, it’s a remake of Knight and Day’ ye bhej diya usne and phat kar ke Hrithik ka phone aa gaya mujhe.”

Hrithik Roshan agreed to do the film without reading the script

Siddharth Anand further revealed about that game-changing call and revealed that Hrithik Roshan called him and asked him where he was? He further told the director to come to his house as soon as he can. Hrithik. On the call said, “I am taking off from Delhi, I will reach my house, by the time you reach my house and lets just chat.”

Siddharth then quipped that he got done with the clinic and drove to Juhu where Hrithik was already waiting for him. “He opened the door and said Sid this is the first time in my life that I am saying yes to the film without reading the script. He said ‘I just have this feeling, we are

