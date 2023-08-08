EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan on why he thought getting awards will make him happy; says ‘It didn't happen’

Hrithik Roshan is a name that needs no introduction. With his striking looks, impeccable acting prowess, and magnetic screen presence, he has charmed audiences worldwide. From his sensational debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to portraying iconic roles in films like Koi... Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, and Super 30, Hrithik has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Beyond his on-screen brilliance, this versatile actor's humility, perseverance, and commitment to his craft have earned him a legion of devoted fans. In this exclusive interview, Hrithik Roshan opens up about his greater purpose in life.

Hrithik Roshan on his 'what now' moment

At the event, a fan asks the Dhoom 2 actor about his 'what now' moment. He explained that when an actor reaches a particular goal successfully, he will always have a moment wondering what to do next. Taking a pause to think, Hrithik replies, "Yeah, I did. I thought getting up on stage and getting the award was what was going to end it all and make me happy. Ayesa nahi huya. (it didn't happen) I went up on the stage and got another award, and I said, 'okay, now I will feel happy.' Phir bhi nahi huya. (It still didn't happen) And I went up on the stage a couple of times more, and I thought ye toh dhoka hai. (This is cheating) ​​​​​​ Log bolte hai ki you will get your success and you will get this and that, and you will be happy. It's all lies (waves hand at disagreement)."

Watch the full conversation with Hrithik Roshan here:

Hrithik Roshan's advice to find a higher purpose

Further, the actor adds, "You need to find a higher purpose and if you ask my advice, the greatest purpose you can have is to do things, build skills inside of you that you can apply and contribute to the world and use it for a greater good." This response draws loud claps and cheers from the audience. The fan continues to praise the actor and says, "And this is why you are where you are." Hrithik laughs and says, "No, we all are where we are. It is..."

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals the reason why women found him 'sexy'