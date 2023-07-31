EXCLUSIVE: 'I manifested working with Jr NTR, hope next is Ranbir Kapoor': Janhvi Kapoor on her Devara co-star

Janhvi Kapoor, the young actress established herself as one of the most sought-after talents in Bollywood, with some notable films over the years. Unlike most of her contemporaries, Janhvi is mostly focusing on author-backed roles instead of playing quintessential Hindi film heroine. The versatile actress was recently seen in Bawaal, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, alongside popular actor Varun Dhawan.

In a recent Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor and her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan answered many interesting fan questions. During the Q&A session, the Mili actress opened up about how she manifested working with Jr NTR. Read the excerpts of the interview...

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she manifested working with Jr NTR

When a fan asked Janhvi Kapoor about the actors and directors she wants to work with in the future, the actress revealed a huge list of talents from the Indian film industry. Interestingly, Janhvi also expressed her deep belief in manifestation, as her dream of working with Jr NTR come to fruition with the upcoming Telugu action thriller, Devara. "I really manifested working with Jr NTR so much. I think, for one year I was like "Please mujhe moka mile." And finally it is happening," stated the actress who is all excited for her grand Telugu debut.

Janhvi wishes to work with Ranbir Kapoor and others

The Bawaal actress also revealed that the next actor on her wishlist is none other than the supremely talented Ranbir Kapoor. According to Janhvi Kapoor, she is currently manifesting an opportunity to share the screen with the Animal actor, very soon. Her wish list also includes many other popular Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff. When it comes to directors, Janhvi Kapoor is keen to join hands with Neeraj Ghaywan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Karan Johar.

Watch Pinkvilla's Exclusive interview with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Nitesh Tiwari, below:

Janhvi's upcoming projects

The young actress has a massive line-up of exciting films in her kitty. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, the upcoming sports drama which marks her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao. She is making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR starrer Devara, which is helmed by Koratala Siva. She is also rumored to be making her Tamil cinema debut soon with the upcoming untitled Vignesh Shivan directorial. The project, which is produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, is expected to have its official launch soon.

