EXCLUSIVE: On International Dance Day, Disha Patani REVEALS she looks up to Beyonce when it comes to dancing

Disha Patani’s dance moves in the song Seeti Maar from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has won a lot of appreciation and she is quite elated with the response.

has been going places these days. The actress, who won hearts with her stint in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Malang etc, is making headlines for her upcoming project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . While the cop drama is yet to release, the makers have unveiled the trailer and the first song from the movie as Seeti Maar and Disha’s sizzling moves in the peppy track has been the talk of the town ever since.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Disha stated that she has been overwhelmed with the response towards Seeti Maar. “I am filled with gratitude when I see the response that Seeti Maar is getting. I'm so glad that the audience is loving it. I want to thank all my fans and the audiences for all the lovely comments and appreciation,” she added. While her dancing skills have been the talk of the town, Disha stated that she seeks inspiration from international star Beyonce. She said, “I love Beyoncé and I really look up to her when it comes to dancing. And as a kid, I always looked up to my sister as she’s a fantastic dancer as well.”

Furthermore, the Baaghi 2 actress stated that dance is quite important for her as it “is kind of a medium that lets me get over my shyness”. Explaining it further, she added, “I am very shy at times and an introverted person, so I feel like whenever I dance it takes me away to a different world where I don’t really feel conscious and I am myself. I feel very free and that gives me a lot of happiness.” This isn’t all. Disha also revealed that she continued dancing during the lockdown as well. “I like to put on some music and dance to some mood lifting tracks. That’s my happy zone where I just do freestyle,” she said.

When quizzed about if dance is becoming more about perfection than grace, Disha stated, “I don’t think anyone person is perfect when it comes to dancing because everyone has their own unique style. So, I believe everyone is unique in their own way. I honestly don’t know much about perfection and grace but as long as you enjoy it, it will always reflect on you. Your style and your personality comes out and I think that’s the best.”

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s much talked about directorial Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: Disha Patani shows us how she killed it in Radhe song Seeti Maar with Salman Khan as she drops a BTS video

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×