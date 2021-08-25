EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer on complaint filed against Kamaal R Khan: Next hearing is on September 4

Earlier today it was reported that actor Manoj Bajpayee has filed a criminal complaint against Kamaal R Khan (KRK) for the latter's alleged offensive tweet. Reportedly, the complaint has been filed at the Indore Court. Sharing an update on the case, Bajpayee’s lawyer Paresh S Joshi says, “We have filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Mr Kamaal R Khan for offences under Section 499, and Section 500 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).”

He further adds, “With regard to the complaint, my client’s statements were also recorded by the honourable Court, and further the matter has been fixed for evidence for other witnesses. This is the current status of the case. The next hearing is on September 4.” The advocate also adds that right now they are not filing any case against comedian Sunil Pal. Reportedly, a few days ago Pal had taken a dig at Bajpayee while talking about lack of censorship on OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, KRK also took to Twitter and wrote, “I haven’t received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?” He further added, “And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making entire bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing ur films but it won’t work. I will still review ur all films.”

