Phone Bhoot Day 2 Box Office: Katrina Kaif's horror comedy sees low growth on Saturday after poor first day

Phone Bhoot, led by Katrina Kaif, and co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, opened to an astonishingly low Rs. 2 cr nett on its first day. The film released on around 1400 screens, which can be said to be a conservative release. The occupancy of the film was just around 10-12 percent through the day. The film released along with two other prominent releases namely Mili and Double XL, both of which failed to put on a show, with cummulative collections of less than Rs. 1 cr nett.

Phone Bhoot saw a low 25 percent growth on its second day, as it collected Rs. 2.5 cr nett on day 2, for a two day total of Rs. 4.5 cr nett. But, the growth percentage is too low for a film that opened to such low numbers and although it may further grow on Sunday, it won't be enough to make up for the disappointing first two days. Based on the trend, the film may just do a little over Rs. 10 cr nett in its first week and for a film being led by Katrina Kaif, these are simply disappointing numbers.