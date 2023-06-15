EXCLUSIVE: Jio bags post theatrical streaming rights of 3 Ajay Devgn Films – Black Magic, Raid 2 & Drishyam 3

Ajay Devgn is one of the busiest actors of the Hindi Film Industry. The actor has mastered the art of diving from one zone to the other and prefers to be on the film set for major time of the year. Ajay is gearing up for a busy shoot schedule in the coming 18 months, as he would be exploring some of the most awaited franchises alongside a supernatural thriller. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Jio Cinema has bagged the post theatrical streaming rights of 3 Ajay Devgn films – Black Magic, Raid 2 and Drishyam 3.

Kumar Mangat inks a 3 film deal with Jio

“It’s a 3-film deal cracked by Jio Cinema with Kumar Mangat, who is producing all the 3 projects. The producer has done a blanket deal for a huge amount, which has been kept under wraps for now. The biggest value has been allotted to Drishyam 3, followed by Raid 2 and Black Magic,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Black Magic is on the verge of going on floors in the new few days. National Award winner, Vikas Bahl will be directing Ajay Devgn in Black Magic.

“While Black Magic is a supernatural thriller based on Gujarati film Vash, which will be shot at varied locations over a period of 40 days, Raid 2 is presently in the scripting stage. It will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta, who at present is trying to workout the screenplay for this dramatic thriller. It is expected to go on floors in Summer of 2024,” the source added.

Ajay Devgn's calendar is packed with multiple films

Talking of Drishyam 3, even this cult thriller is in the development stage, as the makers have found a plot for the third instalment and will take it on floors by 2024 end if all the stakeholders are satisfied with the screenplay. “After Vash and before Raid is Singham Again for Ajay. The Rohit Shetty film is expected to take off in August this year and will be shot at varied locations over a period of 8 months,” the source informed.

Apart from Black Magic, Singham Again, Raid 2 and Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn has films like Maidaan, Auro Mein Kaha Dum Tha, and the yet untitled Abhishek Kapur directorial. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

