EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 'I thought it would flop, we had really bad reviews'

One of the celebrated filmmakers, Karan Johar, who recently graced the Pinkvilla Masterclass session completed 25 years in the industry. Opening up about various topics during the chat, KJo candidly revealed that he thought his 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would be a flop as it received "really bad reviews" initially.

During the exclusive chat with us, Karan Johar revealed that he thought Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would be a flop. Revealing how the film received a whole lot of bad reviews, the director said, "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released and I thought it would flop, we had really bad reviews like everyone was like 'old wine, new bottle same thing, turned over' and I was actually really very depressed when it released. I remember there was a trade critic who gave a really bad review to the film and he wrote at the end 'Overall the film will disappoint all concerned' and I was like, I remember reading and I was like my film's going to flop."

He further added, "I called Anil Thadani who was a massive distributor producer, and exhibitor and I called him and he was like 'Karan are you going crazy? This is pre-Eid, just wait for Monday.' He said Monday if your advance is good for the second week that means you are home. I walked to a temple, I was very dramatic in my head. I was like if the film flops what am I gonna do because my dad (Yash Johar) told me if this film flops, we will have to go back to our old house because we put all our money into this film whatever we made on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

Karan said that he reached Liberty where the film was playing and witnessed a huge traffic. He asked someone why there was so much traffic and the person replied to him, "Arey advance booking ka line hai (this is for advance booking of a film)." The filmmaker asked the person which picture was the line for and he got to know that it was for his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and saw that it was houseful for week two.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

