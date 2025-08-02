71st National Awards: Atlee pens 'first love letter' to Shah Rukh Khan for bagging Best Actor for Jawan, calls it 'greatest moment in life'

The Indian government recently announced the winners of the 71st National Awards for the films that were released in 2023. As Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Best Actor award for Jawan, the movie’s director, Atlee, penned a long note for the superstar.

Atlee expresses his love for Shah Rukh Khan in gratitude-filled post

Taking to his social media handles, Atlee said, “Feeling blessed, Shah Rukh Khan sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the national award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir.”

Continuing his words, the director expressed his gratitude to Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment for providing him with the space to make Jawan. As he praised his direction team, the filmmaker gave a special shoutout to Anirudh Ravichander and congratulated singer Shilpa Rao for winning the National Award for the song Chaleya.

As he concluded his words, Atlee added, “As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life. This is more than enough for me; I’m the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Lots of love sir.”

See the official post by Atlee here:

About Jawan

Jawan is a Hindi-language action thriller written and directed by Atlee, marking his debut in Hindi. The film featured the story of Azad, a jailer at a women’s prison who moonlights as a vigilante with his gang of women to expose corruption within the system.

As SRK played dual roles as both father and son, the flick had Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (cameo), and more in key roles.

71st National Awards Best Actor and Actress

As the 71st National Awards were announced on August 1, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan bagged the award for Best Actor with Jawan. Alongside him, the honor was shared with Vikrant Massey for the movie 12th Fail.

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji bagged the award for Best Actress owing to her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

