71st National Film Awards: Allu Arjun lauds Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey for bagging Best Actor wins, celebrates Telugu cinema's shine

The prestigious 71st National Awards were announced by the Indian government on August 1, 2025. With Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji bagging the best actor and actress awards, Allu Arjun took to his social media handle to express his gratitude to the actors.

Allu Arjun lauds SRK and Vikrant Massey for Best Actor award

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Pushpa actor said, “Heartiest congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan garu on winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for Jawan. Another achievement to your endless list sir. Also, heartfelt congratulations to my director Atlee garu for making this magic happen.”

In a separate tweet, the actor lauded Vikrant Massey and said, “Congratulations to Vikrant Massey garu. #12thFail is one of my top favourite films, and your win is truly well-deserved my brother. So glad to see this movie win the National Award too. Congratulations to the entire team especially #Vinod garu.”

Additionally, Allu congratulated Rani Mukerji for winning the National Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

See Allu Arjun’s posts for Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji

Additionally, Allu Arjun also made the effort to compliment the team of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari as it won the Best Telugu Film Award.

Allu lauded Pushpa director Sukumar’s daughter, Sukriti, as she won the award for Best Child Artist with the movie Gandhi Tatha Chettu. Furthermore, he gave some gratitude-filled words for the writing team of Baby, singer PVNS Rohit, and the technical team of HanuMan.

Here’s Allu Arjun’s tweets:

Allu Arjun work front

After the humongous success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is currently working on his next venture, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The film, directed by Atlee, is touted to be a massive venture involving heavy visual effects.

As Allu is expected to play quadruple roles in the movie, actress Deepika Padukone will be portraying one of the main female characters. Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna is said to be part of the film and will play a negative role.

Furthermore, the magnum opus venture is expected to have 2-3 more female characters, being a parallel-universe concept.

